Sprinter Van Recall Issued For Brake Fluid Leaks

Nearly 49,000 Mercedes and Freightliner Sprinters recalled for brake hose leaks.

April 3, 2020 — For the 10th time in four months, Daimler Sprinter vans are recalled, this time to prevent brake fluid leaks caused by brake hoses that can chafe from contact with the rear of the front axle fender liners.

Nearly 49,000 model year 2019 Freightliner Sprinter and Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans are affected after the automaker realized the distance between the fender liners and the brake hoses was wrong.

Mercedes-Benz became aware of a UK customer complaint in January about a brake fluid warning indicator which indicated a brake fluid leak.

From February to March, Mercedes performed a review of the parts and components in the front axle wheel housing, "including tolerances in the mounting process, a materials analysis, geometry analysis and tire sequencing."

The investigation found certain fender liners were deformed and could cause brake fluid leaks and longer stopping distances.

The 2019 Freightliner Sprinter and Mercedes-Benz Sprinter recall is expected to begin May 8, 2020. Sprinter dealerships will replace the brake hoses and modify the fender liners.

Sprinter van owners with questions should call 877-762-8267 and ask about recall number VS3BRADVER.

This is the 22nd Sprinter van recall since 2018.