Mercedes Sprinters Recalled If Equipped With Swivel Seats

More than 11,000 Sprinter vans may suffer from seat airbag problems.

June 21, 2020 — Daimler Vans is recalling more than 11,000 model year 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Freightliner Sprinter vans equipped with swivel seats.

The wiring harnesses for the front seats may have been routed incorrectly and could become jammed and damaged in the swivel seat frames.

This can affect the operation of the seat side airbags by causing them to deploy for no reason. It's also possible the airbags won't deploy in side crash impacts.

A Sprinter van driver may notice an illuminated airbag warning light that stays on until the problem is fixed.

Mercedes dealerships will inspect the routing for the wiring harnesses for both front seats and make needed repairs, including adding clips and cable ties.

The Sprinter recall is expected to begin July 17, 2020, but concerned owners may call 877-762-8267 and refer to recall number VS3DREHSIK.

Check out Sprinter van recalls issued since 2018.